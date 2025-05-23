Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Leo XIV’s first BOLD MOVE: What comes next?

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

Early signs of reform under Pope Leo XIV are showing, beginning with his removal of Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, a figure long associated with moral confusion and liturgical scandal. This is seen as a clear break from Pope Francis-era priorities, especially as Pope Leo praises Rerum Novarum and appoints a moral traditionalist in Paglia’s place. The panel also tackles ongoing battles over reverence in worship, including new restrictions on kneeling in the U.S., and praises Bishop Athanasius Schneider’s public appeal for doctrinal clarity. The message is clear: Don’t panic, but pray, watch, and stay anchored in truth.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 23, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
27:03

Pope Leo XIV’s first BOLD MOVE: What comes next?

Recent Videos
30:11

A new dawn: Pope Leo XIV and a return to clarity | Deal Hudson

Recent Videos
32:33

ENCORE | Faith before politics: Catholics can SAVE the WEST

Recent Videos
37:49

Strickland on Pope Leo XIV: A chance for true renewal

Recent Videos
22:45

After the conclave: Will orthodoxy prevail?

Recent Videos
29:37

Conclave BEGINS: Will they elect a true shepherd?

Recent Videos
33:26

Globalists are TARGETING the Conclave: Infiltration complete?!

Recent Videos
38:37

Conclave 2025: The Church’s fate is on the line with next pope

Recent Videos
42:35

Francis is gone. Who will the conclave choose next?

Recent Videos
30:13

Death of a Pope, resurrection of the Church? | Conclave crossroads

Recent Videos
32:16

Trump PRAISES Easter Mass! Canadian PM Communion SCANDAL

Recent Videos
41:21

LGBTQ child MUTILATION for profit EXPOSED | Doctor explains

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...