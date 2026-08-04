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Pope Leo's communist ties revealed: What Catholics need to know

The John-Henry Westen Show

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Pope Leo XIV has been connected to communist-affiliated organizations. Michael Hitchborn of the Lepanto Institute joins John-Henry Westen to examine the evidence and ask the question that faithful Catholics are demanding: How does this square with the Pope’s duty to defend the faith?

Hitchborn revisits his investigation into Pope Leo’s past associations and discusses the Vatican’s response to public controversies involving pro-abortion politicians. He argues that longstanding Church teaching on Canon 915, which bars those in grave sin from receiving Holy Communion, has been undermined in favor of a politically driven “seamless garment” approach to pro-life issues. The result is confusion: Traditional Catholics face scrutiny while pro-abortion politicians receive pastoral accommodation.

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August 4, 2026

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