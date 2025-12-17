Pope Leo's CRISIS: LGBT Bishop Appointed and Vatican SCANDAL Unfolds

As modernist agendas reshape the Church, voices of resistance are rising. From pro-family bishops and outspoken lay experts to faithful Catholics exposing doctrinal ambiguity, the Rome Life Forum highlights the urgent need for truth and clarity. Topics include Vatican silence on Brigitte Macron’s sacrilegious Communion, SSPX critiques of the latest Marian document, and growing alarm over women deacons and surrogacy. Faithful Catholics also push back against criminalizing Scripture in Canada and efforts to erase Mary’s role as Co-Redemptrix.

