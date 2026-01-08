Pope Leo’s evil agenda EXPOSED: Mother Miriam reveals ERRORS of Pope Leo

Mother Miriam delivers a powerful warning about the spiritual danger of silence in the Catholic Church, especially from bishops who privately recognize error but refuse to speak publicly. She argues that modern calls for “unity” have become detached from truth, forming a counterfeit harmony rooted in fear, not faith. From women’s ordination to Latin Mass suppression, she frames today’s controversies as symptoms of deeper doctrinal erosion. Drawing from Scripture, tradition, and saints, she insists that fidelity requires courage, and that Peter’s words still stand: “We must obey God rather than men.” Her message is a call to prepare for suffering, to cling to truth, and to remain faithful even if the Church must go underground.

