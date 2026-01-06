Pope Leo's former classmate WARNS: 'This is NOT the Catholic Church'

What does Pope Leo’s own former classmate think of the Church’s current direction? In this explosive interview, Professor William A. Thomas — a longtime colleague of the pontiff — delivers a shocking indictment: “This is not the Catholic Church.” He explains how senior cardinals, bishops, and Vatican officials have deliberately engineered a crisis of faith, replacing Scripture and Tradition with Anglican politics, Rousseau’s sentimentalism, and emotional manipulation.

Thomas warns that the entire “synodal” experiment is a politically manufactured system designed to silence dissent, empower ideological actors, and weaken the Church’s Christ-centered identity. He names corruption, cowardice, and ambition as the driving forces behind the collapse of doctrine and governance.

