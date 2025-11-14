Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Leo's GAY MARRIAGE photo op - Strickland vs James Martin

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

Pope Leo XIV’s meeting with a same-sex couple is being hailed by secular media, but many Catholics see it as a dangerous signal. This public gesture mirrors Pope Francis’ past meetings and appears to endorse homosexuality. This is part of a broader betrayal by Church leaders who have embraced moral relativism under the guise of compassion. Bishop Joseph Strickland, recently isolated at the USCCB, is praised as one of the few voices defending the truth. Referencing the Catechism’s warning about a “final trial” before Christ’s return, John-Henry Westen frames current events as part of that prophecy.

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-leo-xiv-meets-with-married-homosexuals-at-vatican/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 13, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
9:32

Pope Leo's GAY MARRIAGE photo op - Strickland vs James Martin

Recent Videos
1:02:14

Is the Church under SIEGE?! Cardinal Müller explains

Recent Videos
22:52

Exorcist SPEAKS OUT: What Hollywood gets WRONG about evil

Recent Videos
2:59

Catholic exorcists battle REAL demons | Triumph Over Evil

Recent Videos
22:43

Army vet BLOWS WHISTLE on Gaza ‘genocide’

Recent Videos
28:44

Russia, Fatima & Charlie Kirk: A spiritual turning point

Recent Videos
8:44

The surrogacy scandal: human trafficking in disguise?!

Recent Videos
3:31

FACT CHECK: Did Pope Leo bash President Trump for his Climate Change Slam?

Recent Videos
2:33

The Invisible Prison: How Digital ID is Forging a Global Surveillance State

Recent Videos
4:28

Meet the Texas A&M student FIGHTING for the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
3:52

Erika Kirk’s stunning act of mercy

Recent Videos
2:35

Independent investigation exonerates John-Henry Westen

Comments

5 Comments

    Loading...