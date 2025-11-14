Pope Leo's GAY MARRIAGE photo op - Strickland vs James Martin

Pope Leo XIV’s meeting with a same-sex couple is being hailed by secular media, but many Catholics see it as a dangerous signal. This public gesture mirrors Pope Francis’ past meetings and appears to endorse homosexuality. This is part of a broader betrayal by Church leaders who have embraced moral relativism under the guise of compassion. Bishop Joseph Strickland, recently isolated at the USCCB, is praised as one of the few voices defending the truth. Referencing the Catechism’s warning about a “final trial” before Christ’s return, John-Henry Westen frames current events as part of that prophecy.

