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Pope Leo's Latin Mass Restrictions: A Turning Point in the Crisis

Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Recent reports confirm that Pope Leo XIV personally approved restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass, and that Cardinal Arthur Roche has signaled there is no expectation of a return to Pope Benedict XVI’s permissive approach. Frank Wright argues this is a decisive turning point in the Church’s current crisis.

The debate is no longer about liturgical preference. It is about the future of Catholic tradition itself. Cardinal Robert Sarah has defended the ancient liturgy; Cardinal Roche has enforced its suppression. The Vatican is divided. And the Pope has chosen a side.


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August 5, 2026

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