Pope Leo's LGBT agenda: Vatican abandoning Christ?

John-Henry Westen exposes how Pope Leo XIV is advancing Pope Francis’ progressive legacy, especially on LGBTQ inclusion. From high-profile meetings with activists like Fr. James Martin to appointments linked to homoerotic art, Westen warns that the Vatican is abandoning moral clarity. He contrasts this silence with past Church discipline, calling the shift a betrayal of truth. Framing the crisis as a spiritual battle, Westen urges Catholics to resist the false mercy being promoted as virtue.

