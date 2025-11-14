Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Leo's SCANDAL & the last hope for Catholics

Historian Professor John Rao delivers a sobering analysis of the Catholic Church under its new pope. While the news that Pope Leo XIV has celebrated the Traditional Latin Mass offers a glimmer of hope, Rao warns that his appointment of controversial figures like Cardinal Blase Cupich and his troubling remarks, which dangerously equate immigration policies with the intrinsic evil of abortion, are creating a devastating moral confusion.

November 14, 2025

