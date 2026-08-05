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Pope Leo’s war on the Latin Mass exposes his true agenda

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Renewed reports confirm that Pope Leo XIV does not intend to reverse restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass. Cardinal Arthur Roche has signaled continuity with previous Vatican decisions, not a return to broader access for the traditional rite. They argue that the Pope’s support for current liturgical policy reveals a clear agenda: The Latin Mass is not merely being restricted. It is being eliminated.

The grave of Bishop Juan Rodolfo Laise, a defender of receiving Holy Communion on the tongue, reportedly remains without a permanent headstone seven years after his death. The panel suggests the situation reflects ongoing hostility toward traditional liturgical practice and reverence for the Eucharist.

The conversation also covers reports that Pope Leo has retained a longtime papal tailor who is openly living in a same-sex civil union. The panel argues the decision reflects broader concerns about Vatican leadership and priorities, signaling that the same Vatican that suppresses traditional worship accommodates public violations of Catholic teaching.

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August 5, 2026

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