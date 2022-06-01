Pope names pro-LGBT Cardinal Blase Cupich to Vatican liturgy office
John-Henry gives his take on today's breaking news from Rome, as Pope Francis appointed a number of LGBT bishops to the Vatican's Congregation for Divine Worship.
The John-Henry Westen ShowJune 1, 2022
