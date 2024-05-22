Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Offers Pan-Religious Blessing and Proposes Global Eco-Finance

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

In an explosive April 24 interview with Norah O’Donnell on ’60 Minutes,’ Pope Francis blasted conservative Catholics, stating that they possessed a ‘suicidal attitude.’ Yet Pope Francis’ latest initiatives strike a death-blow to authentic Catholic teachings on faith and freedom, with Pope Francis offering a pan-religious blessing and proposing a global eco-finance system. Will Pope Francis ever turn from Marxist thinking and protect Catholic traditions?

May 22, 2024

