Pope Offers Pan-Religious Blessing and Proposes Global Eco-Finance
In an explosive April 24 interview with Norah O’Donnell on ’60 Minutes,’ Pope Francis blasted conservative Catholics, stating that they possessed a ‘suicidal attitude.’ Yet Pope Francis’ latest initiatives strike a death-blow to authentic Catholic teachings on faith and freedom, with Pope Francis offering a pan-religious blessing and proposing a global eco-finance system. Will Pope Francis ever turn from Marxist thinking and protect Catholic traditions?
May 22, 2024
