Pope or Persecutor? Bishop Strickland Responds with Faith

Bishop Strickland reflects on the election of Pope Leo XIV—despite the new pope’s past role in his removal. With humility and faith, Strickland urges Catholics to trust God’s providence, honor the papacy, and focus on the present moment rather than past wounds. His message: pray for Pope Leo XIV, stay faithful, and let grace lead the Church forward.

Watch the FULL video HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/strickland-on-pope-leo-xiv-a-chance-for-true-renewal/



