Pope Pius XII’s one word after his Fatima vision: ‘Apostasy’

Father Charles Murr reveals the incredible story of Pope Pius XII’s vision of the miracle of the sun at Fatima. We explore the dire warning of apostasy within the Church and how this remains relevant in today’s spiritual crisis. Uncover the powerful implications of Pius XII’s vision and the urgent call for repentance and faith in the face of growing apostasy.

October 25, 2024

