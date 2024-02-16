Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope's ATHEIST adviser enraged, Tucker and Putin post-op, and Taylor Swift's Super Bowl

Watch Pope Francis’ atheist Vatican adviser get hot under the collar at being questioned about her pro-abortion and atheist stance by LifeSite’s Rome reporter. Hear a unique take on the Tucker/Putin interview. And what’s with those ads on the Super Bowl distorting Jesus?

February 16, 2024

