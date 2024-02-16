Pope's ATHEIST adviser enraged, Tucker and Putin post-op, and Taylor Swift's Super Bowl
Watch Pope Francis’ atheist Vatican adviser get hot under the collar at being questioned about her pro-abortion and atheist stance by LifeSite’s Rome reporter. Hear a unique take on the Tucker/Putin interview. And what’s with those ads on the Super Bowl distorting Jesus?
February 16, 2024
