Pope's ATHEIST adviser enraged, Tucker and Putin post-op, and Taylor Swift's Super Bowl

Watch Pope Francis’ atheist Vatican adviser get hot under the collar at being questioned about her pro-abortion and atheist stance by LifeSite’s Rome reporter. Hear a unique take on the Tucker/Putin interview. And what’s with those ads on the Super Bowl distorting Jesus?

