Pope's World Day For Children Features Drag Dancer And Candace Owens’ Firing Over 'Christ Is King'

The scandal of Pope Francis’ latest slur against homosexuals is rivaled by Pope Francis’ World Youth Day for Children featuring a male dancer in drag. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that political analyst Candace Owens was sacked for her witness to Christ the King. For analysis on all this and more, tune into this latest episode of Faith and Reason.

May 29, 2024

