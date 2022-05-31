Popular new sci-fi movie is a not-so-subtle attack on the Eucharist
John-Henry analyzes the new film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which implicitly attacks the Catholic Church for its teachings on homosexuality, and explains how those teachings are rooted in true love for the human person.
The John-Henry Westen ShowMay 31, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Popular new sci-fi movie is a not-so-subtle attack on the Eucharist
-
Abp. Viganò confirms Ratzinger's former secretary for 19 years was homosexual
-
Retired literary professor unpacks Russian history, explains current events in light of Fatima prophecy
-
This Gen Z college student turned to God during COVID lockdowns
-