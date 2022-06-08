Popular YouTube comedian becoming pro-life still gets one thing wrong about abortion
John-Henry reacts to YouTube comedian JP Sears's new video on why he's changed his mind on abortion. Although Sears deserves a lot of praise for sharing his pro-life journey, he's still not quite there on one key point.
The John-Henry Westen ShowJune 8, 2022
