Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Porn changes your brain, but you can change it back

Wed Jul 1, 2020 - 11:45 am EST

In This Episode

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Gabe Deem joins Jonathon to discuss the negative health impacts of pornography and how porn changes the brain.

 

Gabe Deem is committed to helping others break free from their porn addiction after his own struggles. He empowers people with education about the harmful effects of pornography and provides safe forums for people to connect and build each other up in their journeys.

