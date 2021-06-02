Podcast Image

‘Porn is leading to the enslavement’ of young people: Canadian MP

Wed Jun 2, 2021 - 4:48 pm EST

In this episode of The Van Maren Show, Canadian Conservative MP Arnold Viersen joins Jonathon to discuss how he is combating internet porn, digital sexual abuse, and human and child trafficking in Canada.

