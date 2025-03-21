Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXCLUSIVE: Powerful Prayer for Canada’s Election | Father Ripperger

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

John-Henry Westen delivers Father Ripperger’s fervent prayer for Canada’s future, calling for divine intervention in the selection of the new Prime Minister. Invoking Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, he pleads for a leader who will guide the nation according to Christ’s teachings. With passion and urgency, this prayer seeks moral restoration, spiritual renewal, and God’s protection over Canada’s election and its destiny.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fr-ripperger-releases-prayer-ahead-of-canadian-federal-election/

March 21, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
2:27

EXCLUSIVE: Powerful Prayer for Canada’s Election | Father Ripperger

Recent Videos
1:01:05

Unlocking the power of prayer: Lenten Retreat Episode 3

Recent Videos
12:15

Pro-Life heroes convicted: The cost of defending the unborn

Recent Videos
6:00

MCELROY ABUSE COVER-UP? Protest erupts over cardinal's installation

Recent Videos
50:40

Strengthen your faith: LifeSite’s 8-week Lenten retreat | DAY 2

Recent Videos
56:43

The lost art of prayer: LifeSite’s 8-week Lenten retreat | DAY 1

Recent Videos
6:06

3 major insights from JD Vance’s speech that every Catholic must know

Recent Videos
4:48

21 Coptic martyrs slain by ISIS | NEW FILM COMING SOON

Recent Videos
11:52

Deep state vs. the Church—Bannon, Westen & Yore break it down

Recent Videos
7:52

Vans for Life honor Bishop Strickland for defending life!

Recent Videos
23:44

Blasphemous art sparks Catholic OUTRAGE at Grand Valley State

Recent Videos
7:27

WHAT TO KNOW | Why Pope Francis is attacking Trump's policy

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...