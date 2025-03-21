EXCLUSIVE: Powerful Prayer for Canada’s Election | Father Ripperger

John-Henry Westen delivers Father Ripperger’s fervent prayer for Canada’s future, calling for divine intervention in the selection of the new Prime Minister. Invoking Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, he pleads for a leader who will guide the nation according to Christ’s teachings. With passion and urgency, this prayer seeks moral restoration, spiritual renewal, and God’s protection over Canada’s election and its destiny.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fr-ripperger-releases-prayer-ahead-of-canadian-federal-election/