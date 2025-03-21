Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
EXCLUSIVE: Powerful Prayer for Canada’s Election | Father Ripperger
LSNTVSee More
John-Henry Westen delivers Father Ripperger’s fervent prayer for Canada’s future, calling for divine intervention in the selection of the new Prime Minister. Invoking Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, he pleads for a leader who will guide the nation according to Christ’s teachings. With passion and urgency, this prayer seeks moral restoration, spiritual renewal, and God’s protection over Canada’s election and its destiny.
READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fr-ripperger-releases-prayer-ahead-of-canadian-federal-election/
March 21, 2025
Comments