Prayer is the Mediator between God and the people

Discover the power of prayer as the mediator between God and the people amidst these trying times. “Canceled” priest Father Jeff Fasching shares the shocking details of his removal as pastor of two parishes by his bishop. His only “offense”? Proclaiming the Catholic teaching that “outside the Church there is no salvation.”

Watch the full interview here: https://lifesitenews.com/episodes/this-holy-priest-was-canceled-for-doing-exactly-what-priests-must-do/

July 11, 2024

