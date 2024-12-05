Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Praying for the Lost: Lessons from the Saints

Deacon Keith shares inspiring stories of saints who were once lost in sin but found redemption through truth and grace. These powerful examples remind us to never stop praying for those who have strayed, trusting that God’s love can bring them home. Let the lives of the saints encourage you to remain steadfast in faith and hope.

December 5, 2024

