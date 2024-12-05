Praying for the Lost: Lessons from the Saints

Deacon Keith shares inspiring stories of saints who were once lost in sin but found redemption through truth and grace. These powerful examples remind us to never stop praying for those who have strayed, trusting that God’s love can bring them home. Let the lives of the saints encourage you to remain steadfast in faith and hope.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten