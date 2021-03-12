Pregnancy during COVID, Masks are rubbish, and it’s a shot not a vaccine

In today’s episode, Maddie, Rebekah, and Lisa, are joined by Meghan Mulherin to discuss the challenges of being pregnant and nursing moms during the COVID lockdowns. They also discuss the dangers posed by masks, and why the COVID vaccine isn’t really a vaccine and is something to be feared.
Here is some of the information referenced in today’s show:
COVID and pregnancy
Masks don’t work!
Be wary of the COVID vaccine
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/doctors-expose-untested-covid-vaccines-warn-of-cascade-of-harmful-effects-and-deaths Aborted fetal cells are in vaccines, it’s a big deal!
