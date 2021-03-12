Podcast Image

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today's current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

Pregnancy during COVID, Masks are rubbish, and it’s a shot not a vaccine

Fri Mar 12, 2021 - 2:21 pm EST

In This Episode

In today’s episode, Maddie, Rebekah, and Lisa, are joined by Meghan Mulherin to discuss the challenges of being pregnant and nursing moms during the COVID lockdowns. They also discuss the dangers posed by masks, and why the COVID vaccine isn’t really a vaccine and is something to be feared.

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.  

Here is some of the information referenced in today’s show:

COVID and pregnancy
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/whistleblower-reveals-pregnancy-complications-after-covid-19-vaccine
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pregnant-doctor-celebrates-taking-covid-vaccine-tragically-miscarries-days-later
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine-not-safe-for-pregnant-or-breastfeeding-mums-potential-danger-for-fertility

Masks don’t work!
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/this-video-shows-just-how-ineffective-masks-are
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/masks-dont-work-against-prolonged-exposure-to-the-infected-cdc-admits
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/masks-dont-work-are-damaging-health-and-are-being-used-to-control-population-doctors-panel
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/masks-dont-stop-covid-19-spread-peer-reviewed-study-finds
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/former-ny-times-journalist-tells-tucker-carlson-real-purpose-of-masks-in-covid-crisis

Be wary of the COVID vaccine
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/501-deaths-10748-other-injuries-reported-following-covid-vaccine-latest-cdc-data-show
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pregnant-or-under-18-dont-get-modernas-covid-vaccine-who-says
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/doctors-expose-untested-covid-vaccines-warn-of-cascade-of-harmful-effects-and-deaths Aborted fetal cells are in vaccines, it’s a big deal!
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/vaccine-expert-answers-critics-exposes-horrific-nature-of-abortion-tainted-vaccine-research
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-unborn-babies-used-for-vaccine-development-were-alive-at-tissue-extraction
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/a-hill-worth-dying-on-expert-explains-how-aborted-baby-cells-taint-covid-vaccines

