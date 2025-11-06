Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Prepare for MARTYRDOM - a WARNING from Bishop Schneider

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Bishop Athanasius Schneider delivers a powerful meditation on martyrdom, warning that in an age of confusion, even Church leaders risk compromising truth. Drawing from his Soviet-era childhood and the witness of modern figures like Charlie Kirk, he reminds us: Martyrdom isn’t about suffering, it’s about standing for Christ, even unto death.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 6, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
49:17

Prepare for MARTYRDOM - a WARNING from Bishop Schneider

Recent Videos
27:43

J6 PRISONER: Solitary confinement SAVED my SOUL

Recent Videos
32:34

Reparation, redemption & the triumph of Mary | First Saturday Rosary

Recent Videos
38:00

God gave me a MIRACLE - PROPHETIC ANSWER for our time

Recent Videos
21:59

Is Russia the Future of Christian Europe?

Recent Videos
18:21

Has RUSSIA become MORE PRO-LIFE than the U.S.?!

Recent Videos
22:29

Russia’s moral REVIVAL: from Abortion capital to pro-life nation

Recent Videos
33:48

Faith vs lies: Are we in the final battle?

Recent Videos
19:20

Meet Russia's 'Lila Rose': Pro-life powerhouse in Moscow

Recent Videos
35:49

A Catholic REVIVAL near the Kremlin

Recent Videos
35:17

‘They treat kids like gold’: Catholic family FLEES to Russia?!

Recent Videos
42:10

Why demons hate strong fathers

Comments

2 Comments

    Loading...