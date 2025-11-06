Prepare for MARTYRDOM - a WARNING from Bishop Schneider
Bishop Athanasius Schneider delivers a powerful meditation on martyrdom, warning that in an age of confusion, even Church leaders risk compromising truth. Drawing from his Soviet-era childhood and the witness of modern figures like Charlie Kirk, he reminds us: Martyrdom isn’t about suffering, it’s about standing for Christ, even unto death.
November 6, 2025
