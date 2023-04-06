Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Prepare NOW: Demise of dollar dominance, living standard underway

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Matters in the financial system have just taken a dramatic turn for the worse. Many banks, firms, and analysts are now announcing the imminent demise of the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency—an event that will send shockwaves around the globe and reduce the standard of living of nearly everyone. Can this financial event be stopped? How should Americans and citizens from other countries prepare? Will the world turn to gold and silver as a means of exchange as the dollar fails? 

Join John-Henry Westen as he unpacks current financial events with precious metals expert and managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, Drew Mason, and discusses the urgency of the economic crisis now unfolding before our eyes.

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

April 6, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
0:44:59

Prepare NOW: Demise of dollar dominance, living standard underway

Recent Videos
0:37:15

Marian devotion: The secret to protection, joy in a world full of chaos

Recent Videos
0:43:44

'Canceled priest' Fr. John Lovell warning: Pope Francis pushing pagan Mass

Recent Videos
1:02:47

New 18-year-old saint? High school senior with brain tumor Inspires THOUSANDS

Recent Videos
0:26:47

3 top stories | Fulton J. Sheen, NEW miracle, Dennis Prager's XXX beliefs

Recent Videos
1:02:01

Visionary priest Fr. Michele Rodrigue reveals end-times prophecy of the Antichrist

Recent Videos
0:44:53

Pilots strike back against United Airlines vax mandate with lawsuit

Recent Videos
0:30:23

Twin baby girls: Conjoined and doomed to die | A mother's moving testimony

Recent Videos
0:58:55

New World Order religion EXPOSED: Pagan practices of Klaus Schwab, WEF, and MORE

Recent Videos
0:43:42

The most powerful force: Candace Owens' husband describes his Christian faith

Recent Videos
0:27:42

Stopping the forced sexual revolution in Africa

Recent Videos
0:24:36

WARNING: Africa MP exposes secret abortion agenda pushed by Trudeau's government

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...