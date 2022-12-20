Preparing for the coming of the Lord on Christmas Eve
In today’s episode, Mother Miriam shares some reflections on how should Catholics prepare for Christ’s Nativity as Christmas Eve approaches.
December 20, 2022
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
