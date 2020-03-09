Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

Preparing oneself for temptation as a follower of Christ

Mon Mar 9, 2020 - 5:14 pm EST

In This Episode

Listen to Mother Miriam's Live show from 3.9.2020. Today Mother reminds listeners that it is inevitable that followers of God will face great temptations. She reminds listeners to stay strong against temptation.

 

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

 

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live: 

Subscribe

* indicates required

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL