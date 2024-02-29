Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

President Biden laughs while mother weeps at teen deaths from illegal fentanyl from Mexico

One year ago, pro-life activist and attorney Rebecca Kiessling was shocked when President Joe Biden heartlessly laughed during a public forum at the fentanyl deaths of her two sons. Reeling from their tragic deaths, Kiessling testified on February 28, 2023 before the House Homeland Security Committee about the dangers of fentanyl coming across the border illegally, drawing the ire of Biden, who has resisted enforcing immigration law while championing open borders. The rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are under constant threat by the Biden administration, and there must be justice for Kiessling’s children and the thousands of others who have been victimized by the culture of death.

February 29, 2024

