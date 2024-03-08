President Trump is the man, Pope Francis and Judas, Russell Brand and IVF

In addition to sweeping victories in Republican primaries, President Donald Trump won a landslide 9-0 U.S. Supreme Court decision, which ruled that states cannot remove him from the ballot. Pope Francis’ affinity for the apostle Judas has re-emerged in a recent video, showing a crude and scandalous painting of a nude Jesus ‘ministering’ to His fallen betrayer. Despite so much confusion coming from Vatican City, activist, and comedian-actor Russell Brand is now praying the rosary on social media, demonstrating once again that the graces of Christ continue to flow with great generosity in the world. Those graces are needed now more than ever, as many Republicans and even so-called conservatives publicly embrace the practice of in vitro fertilization (IVF)—an outright rejection of the personhood and dignity of the preborn. Join ranks with LifeSiteNews in this episode of Faith and Reason and seize this moment to transform the world for the Gospel of Life.

