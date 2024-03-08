Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

President Trump is the man, Pope Francis and Judas, Russell Brand and IVF

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

In addition to sweeping victories in Republican primaries, President Donald Trump won a landslide 9-0 U.S. Supreme Court decision, which ruled that states cannot remove him from the ballot. Pope Francis’ affinity for the apostle Judas has re-emerged in a recent video, showing a crude and scandalous painting of a nude Jesus ‘ministering’ to His fallen betrayer. Despite so much confusion coming from Vatican City, activist, and comedian-actor Russell Brand is now praying the rosary on social media, demonstrating once again that the graces of Christ continue to flow with great generosity in the world. Those graces are needed now more than ever, as many Republicans and even so-called conservatives publicly embrace the practice of in vitro fertilization (IVF)—an outright rejection of the personhood and dignity of the preborn. Join ranks with LifeSiteNews in this episode of Faith and Reason and seize this moment to transform the world for the Gospel of Life.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 8, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

President Trump is the man, Pope Francis and Judas, Russell Brand and IVF

Recent Videos
1:03:13

OUTRAGE: San Antonio archbishop cancels a Catholic family business

Recent Videos
52:39

SCANDAL: Cardinal Dolan downplays 'Cecilia' Gentili's sacrilegious funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Recent Videos
53:21

Pope's ATHEIST adviser enraged, Tucker and Putin post-op, and Taylor Swift's Super Bowl

Recent Videos
1:08:59

EXCLUSIVE: Insider reveals stunning new details of Pope Francis' Vatican maneuvers

Recent Videos
55:09

CIVIL WAR BREWING in US and Catholic Church?

Recent Videos
58:22

Unpacking Pope Francis' opinion of an 'EMPTY HELL'

Recent Videos
1:00:28

‘Org*sm-gate’: World reacts to X-rated book by Pope Francis’ right-hand man Cardinal Fernández

Recent Videos

Bishop Strickland: Pope Francis using 'sleight of hand' to undermine Catholic teaching

Recent Videos
1:17:05

Pope Francis' new guidelines on same-sex blessings: Bishop Strickland's stance & global reactions

Recent Videos
58:28

Pope Francis targets Cardinal Burke after deposing Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
47:57

Pope Francis’ removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland reveals crisis in Catholic Church

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...