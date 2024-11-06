Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

President Trump: Keep your promise and set the pro-life captives free!

Thousands of people have signed a LifeSite petition asking Donald Trump to grant a full pardon to all imprisoned pro-lifers, and in September 2023 he promised to “review the cases of every political prisoner … unjustly persecuted by the Biden administration” and “sign their pardons or commutation on Day One.” LifeSiteNews is calling upon President Trump to remember his promise and set the captives free.

SIGN THE PETITION HERE: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/fullpardon

November 6, 2024

