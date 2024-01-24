President Trump receives Vivek Ramaswamy’s endorsement to champion life, faith & family during a time Ramaswamy says is a “1776 moment” — while also slamming Presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Ramaswamy also called out the transgender movement, “reverse racism,” affirmed parental rights, championed the nuclear family, urged border security, and more.

