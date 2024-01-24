Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

President Trump Receives Vivek Ramaswamy's endorsement to champion life, faith & family

President Trump receives Vivek Ramaswamy’s endorsement to champion life, faith & family during a time Ramaswamy says is a “1776 moment” — while also slamming Presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Ramaswamy also called out the transgender movement, “reverse racism,” affirmed parental rights, championed the nuclear family, urged border security, and more.

Watch the full episode here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/unpacking-pope-francis-opinion-of-an-empty-hell/

January 24, 2024

