President Trump will ‘lead America back to God,’ according to 1983 prophecy

Tom Zimmer was a World War II veteran who moved to Loreto, Italy to live a life of prayer and sacrifice. In 1983, he told Dr. Claude Curran that “right now, in the United States, there’s a man who has the hand of God on him...and God is going to use him in the future...his name is Donald Trump.”
