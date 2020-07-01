Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

President Trump will ‘lead America back to God,’ according to 1983 prophecy

Wed Jul 1, 2020 - 10:20 am EST

In This Episode

Tom Zimmer was a World War II veteran who moved to Loreto, Italy to live a life of prayer and sacrifice. In 1983, he told Dr. Claude Curran that “right now, in the United States, there’s a man who has the hand of God on him...and God is going to use him in the future...his name is Donald Trump.”

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL