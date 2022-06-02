Faith & Reason

'Pride Month' hits the church as Pope Francis appoints pro-LGBT clergy to key Vatican posts

On this week's episode of Faith & Reason, the panel unpacks Pope Francis' controversial Vatican appointments, some of the key takeaways from the globalist elites' annual meeting at Davos, and how Catholics can survive the onslaught of "Pride Month."

Faith & ReasonJune 2, 2022

About the Show

Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.

