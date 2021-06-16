Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Pride Month - manipulating society, church and your children

Wed Jun 16, 2021 - 3:24 pm EST

Fourteen U.S. Catholic bishops, one of them a cardinal, have added their names to a public statement in support of young people who identify as LGBT.

