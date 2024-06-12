Priest claims angel spoke to him all night

Visionary priest Fr. Michele Rodrigue claims that the Archangel Gabriel spoke to him throughout the night, revealing to him facts about the Antichrist, “the pandemic,” gender theory, and more. Did the Archangel Gabriel really visit Fr. Rodrigue? If the Archangel Gabriel did not visit him, how does Fr. Rodrigue know so much about world affairs?

Listen to Fr. Rodrigue’s full interview — explaining even more about his alleged messages from the Archangel Gabriel — on the new LSNTV app.

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten