Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Priest claims angel spoke to him all night

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Visionary priest Fr. Michele Rodrigue claims that the Archangel Gabriel spoke to him throughout the night, revealing to him facts about the Antichrist, “the pandemic,” gender theory, and more. Did the Archangel Gabriel really visit Fr. Rodrigue? If the Archangel Gabriel did not visit him, how does Fr. Rodrigue know so much about world affairs?

Listen to Fr. Rodrigue’s full interview — explaining even more about his alleged messages from the Archangel Gabriel — on the new LSNTV app.

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 12, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
5:02

Priest claims angel spoke to him all night

Recent Videos
4:50

Pope Francis SLAMS conservatism

Recent Videos
4:15

Priest’s secret prophecy revealed: fact or fraud?

Recent Videos
4:32

Antichrist, aliens, and the mystical revelations of the One World Religion

Recent Videos

Freemasonry's plan to destroy the Catholic Church

Recent Videos
4:35

Is God chastising the world?

Recent Videos
3:44

3 supernatural calls from Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Recent Videos
3:58

4 key signs before God's warning comes

Recent Videos
4:18

WATCH: Russell Brand reacts to his baptism

Recent Videos
3:15

'Diabolic' worship service held in church with Jesus' holy robe

Recent Videos
5:48

Catholic priest promotes video claiming 'God made Biden'

Recent Videos

Chicago priest blesses lesbian couple

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...