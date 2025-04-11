Priest Delivers FIERY Homily on Mortal Sin: Unknowingly CALLS OUT Pro-Abortion PM

In a powerful and uncompromising homily, Fr. Michael El-Nacef boldly preached the truth about mortal sin—calling abortion and euthanasia murder and warning the faithful against receiving Holy Communion without repentance.

He reminded Catholics of the sanctity of the Eucharist, the seriousness of grave sin, and the absolute necessity of confession and conversion before approaching the altar. Unbeknownst to him, Canada’s pro-abortion Prime Minister, Mark Carney, was in the congregation—and received Communion moments after the homily concluded. This providential moment, now circulating widely, underscores the courage of faithful priests, the urgency of Eucharistic reverence, and how truth, when spoken without compromise, speaks volumes.

