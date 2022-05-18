Priest killed by Nazis during World War II among new saints in Catholic Church
An auxiliary bishop and three priests present at the May 15 canonization of ten new saints at St. Peter's Square in Rome, most notably the priest-martyrs Charles de Foucauld and Titus Brandsma, react to the special day in a LifeSiteNews exclusive.
LifeSite Special ReportMay 18, 2022
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Priest killed by Nazis during World War II among new saints in Catholic Church
-
Catholic aid workers attacked in Ukraine delivering food and supplies to refugees
-
WATCH: Thousands of Ukrainian families and refugees arrive in Poland
-
'Trains of refugees are coming in': LifeSite's team gives an update from Poland
-
‘For the victims’: Fr. Hollowell’s heroic sacrifice for victims of clerical abuse