Priest MOCKS Holy Communion on tongue, compares to 'feeding animals'

John-Henry Westen addresses a deeply troubling homily from an elderly Irish priest who mocked the practice of receiving Holy Communion on the tongue, comparing it with “feeding animals.” The priest insisted the Mass is primarily a meal to be shared, not an act of worship demanding reverence, dismissing the former practice of distributing Communion at altar rails as antiquated.

February 13, 2026

Comments

2 Comments

    Loading...