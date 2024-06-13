Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Priest: 'Ordinary Christians Will Not Survive the Times'

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac, Fr. Joseph Devereaux of the Diocese of Peterborough comments about the dire state of the world and the many temporal and spiritual problems facing humanity. His message: “Ordinary Christians will not survive the times, but extraordinary ones will.” Fr. Devereaux describes how it is necessary for priests in particular to prepare themselves for spiritual warfare, noting how he is personally attending classes at the Pope Leo XIII institute to grow in understanding of the Catholic Church’s teaching on the ministries of exorcism, healing, and deliverance. Anyone should watch this exclusive interview now to gain helpful insights, wisdom, and understanding of the challenges facing families, individuals, the Church on navigating daily life and the road ahead.

June 13, 2024

