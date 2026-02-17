Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Priest reveals SECRET to defeat Satan's greatest weapon

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Fr. Isaac pulls no punches in this unflinching interview on the spiritual mechanics of sin and the path to real freedom. With arresting clarity, he exposes what too often goes unnamed: Mortal sin is not merely weakness, it is a deliberate act of telling God, “Get out. I don’t want You.”

He warns against treating confession as a revolving door while continuing the same behavior without amendment, and he dismantles the culture of blame that externalizes sin onto the devil, trauma, or society. “Stop blaming the devil for what you’re choosing,” he insists, calling men especially to accountability, discipline, and decisive action. The message is urgent, pastoral, and uncompromising: God’s mercy is real, but it is not sentimental. Grace demands cooperation, and freedom requires the courage to face oneself first.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 17, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Priest reveals SECRET to defeat Satan's greatest weapon

Recent Videos
19:12

Epstein files REVEALED: Why was he pushing evolution?

Recent Videos
22:33

Why are young people interested in race, feminism, and Jews?

Recent Videos
20:18

Media boss comes out as trad Catholic: Why young men are converting – It's the FUTURE!

Recent Videos
1:01:55

Fatima scholar predicts MAJOR SIGN: beginning of great chastisement in 2026

Recent Videos
1:35:00

How can the DEVIL be SO CLOSE to the POPE?

Recent Videos
1:02:48

How the Church CHANGED overnight: controversy of Vatican II

Recent Videos
32:05

UNSCRIPTED: The Jews, young people and the reality of hell

Recent Videos
49:32

How this father of 17 keeps his family faithful in today’s crisis

Recent Videos
17:28

BREAKING: Israel is about to TAKE OVER the HOLY SITE Shepherd's Field

Recent Videos
42:19

Bishop Schneider's WARNING: 'Novus Ordo CANNOT continue as is'

Recent Videos
1:04:42

Pope Leo’s Agenda EXPOSED: Mother Miriam Reveals ERRORS of Pope Leo

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...