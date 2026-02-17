Priest reveals SECRET to defeat Satan's greatest weapon

Fr. Isaac pulls no punches in this unflinching interview on the spiritual mechanics of sin and the path to real freedom. With arresting clarity, he exposes what too often goes unnamed: Mortal sin is not merely weakness, it is a deliberate act of telling God, “Get out. I don’t want You.”

He warns against treating confession as a revolving door while continuing the same behavior without amendment, and he dismantles the culture of blame that externalizes sin onto the devil, trauma, or society. “Stop blaming the devil for what you’re choosing,” he insists, calling men especially to accountability, discipline, and decisive action. The message is urgent, pastoral, and uncompromising: God’s mercy is real, but it is not sentimental. Grace demands cooperation, and freedom requires the courage to face oneself first.

