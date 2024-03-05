Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Priest ROLLS HIS EYES at Sexual Harassment Allegation?!

Bombshell allegations about sexual harassment and mismanagement emerged from LIfeSite’s special investigative report highlighting the incredible work done by Dan and Jen Sevigny, owners of Sanctus Ranch — which has been completely banned from Catholic use by the Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo García-Siller.

Watch the full episode of The John-Henry Westen Show now and learn about the alleged mismanagement of serious reports, including sexual harassment: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/outrage-archbishop-cancels-a-catholic-family-business/

March 5, 2024

