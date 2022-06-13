Priest shows how Catholic social teaching can defend society from LGBT onslaught
Fr. Jeffrey Kirby explains on this week's Ladies of LifeSite how Catholics can use Church teaching to respond to the LGBT infiltration of society and culture. Buy Fr. Kirby's new book here: Sanctify Them in Truth: How the Church's Social Doctrine Addresses the Issues of Our Time.
Ladies of LifeSiteJune 13, 2022
Priest shows how Catholic social teaching can defend society from LGBT onslaught
-