WATCH
Retired Generals Expose Biden's 'Deliberate' Destruction of US Military
12pm EST Tuesday, June 14
Ladies of LifeSite

Priest shows how Catholic social teaching can defend society from LGBT onslaught

Fr. Jeffrey Kirby explains on this week's Ladies of LifeSite how Catholics can use Church teaching to respond to the LGBT infiltration of society and culture. Buy Fr. Kirby's new book here: Sanctify Them in Truth: How the Church's Social Doctrine Addresses the Issues of Our Time.

Ladies of LifeSiteJune 13, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
Ladies of LifeSite

About the Show

Ladies of LifeSite offers commentary on family life, what it’s like being a young adult in our contemporary age, the challenges that come with living faith-based lives in our modern culture, and more!   Join us every week as we discuss current events in light of being daughters of God.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More