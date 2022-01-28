Priests are treated 'like caged dogs': Vermont priest threatened by vax-pushing bishop defends resistance
John-Henry speaks with Father Peter Williams of the Diocese of Burlington (Vermont), whose opposition to getting the abortion-tainted COVID vaccine has him facing a potential suspension or forced resignation, in addition to hostility from his own family.
The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 28, 2022
