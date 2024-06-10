Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Priest’s secret prophecy revealed: fact or fraud?

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Fr. Michele Rodrigue confided a prophecy he received from God, asking others to keep it a secret. But the prophecy was eventually leaked and roundly condemned by many critics to be a fraud. Prophecy expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral, however, sheds light on the nature of prophecy, how they change, and why Fr. Rodrigue’s words should still be taken to heart.

Watch now for Reyes-Ayral’s expert analysis, and watch Fr. Rodrigue’s full explanation of his prophecy in his own words on the LSNTV app.

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 10, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
4:15

Priest’s secret prophecy revealed: fact or fraud?

Recent Videos
4:32

Antichrist, Aliens, and the Mystical Revelations of the One World Religion

Recent Videos

Freemasonry's plan to destroy the Catholic Church

Recent Videos
4:35

Is God chastising the world?

Recent Videos
3:44

3 supernatural calls from Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Recent Videos
3:58

4 key signs before God's warning comes

Recent Videos
4:18

WATCH: Russell Brand reacts to his baptism

Recent Videos
3:15

'Diabolic' worship service held in church with Jesus' holy robe

Recent Videos
5:48

Catholic priest promotes video claiming 'God made Biden'

Recent Videos

Chicago priest blesses lesbian couple

Recent Videos
4:34

Jordan Peterson: Will he ever convert to the Catholic faith?

Recent Videos
4:22

Tucker Carlson: Parts of the Bible have become ILLEGAL

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...