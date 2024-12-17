Principal AJ Barker Fired for Upholding Catholic Faith in School?

Was Principal AJ Barker dismissed for promoting more traditional, faith-based practices at his Catholic school? Hear the story behind his commitment to daily Mass, catechism lessons, and strengthening Catholic values — practices that drew praise from some families but scorn from others. Who claimed to be “offended” and why? What does this mean for the future of Catholic education? Find out more in this compelling account of faith, leadership, and standing firm in truth.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/catholic-school-principal-fired-for-being-too-traditional/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten