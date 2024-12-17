Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Principal AJ Barker Fired for Upholding Catholic Faith in School?

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Was Principal AJ Barker dismissed for promoting more traditional, faith-based practices at his Catholic school? Hear the story behind his commitment to daily Mass, catechism lessons, and strengthening Catholic values — practices that drew praise from some families but scorn from others. Who claimed to be “offended” and why? What does this mean for the future of Catholic education? Find out more in this compelling account of faith, leadership, and standing firm in truth.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/catholic-school-principal-fired-for-being-too-traditional/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 17, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Principal AJ Barker Fired for Upholding Catholic Faith in School?

Recent Videos
3:30

America has REJECTED Kamala Harris, but the fight isn’t over

Recent Videos
3:36

WWIII on the brink: Ukraine, Russia, and the globalist agenda

Recent Videos
2:31

Redemptive suffering: Bringing loved ones closer to Christ

Recent Videos
1:10

Why God made us | The difference between men and women

Recent Videos
2:47

Praying for the Lost: Lessons from the Saints

Recent Videos
3:06

The beauty of head coverings at the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
3:54

The Tragic Case of Mark Reno: Wrongful Accusation?

Recent Videos
5:29

Government Overreach and the China Surveillance Model | Insights from Reggie Littlejohn

Recent Videos
2:37

Accusations of arson: the planned parenthood fire investigation

Recent Videos
4:47

Bishop Strickland is INSPIRING faithful Catholics around the world

Recent Videos
3:54

Why kids belong at Mass

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...