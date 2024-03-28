Private revelations and belief in God. Finding answers when the stakes are high

Gene Zannetti, founder of Winning Mindset, and Fr. Francesco Giordano, director of Human Life International’s Rome Office, highlight the importance of private revelations in living one’s faith in a world that has lost its sense of God. Zannetti and Fr. Giordano contend that all private revelations should be approached with caution and in the light of long-established Catholic doctrines. How people discern alleged messages from God — whether fact or fiction — is an important part in the journey of faith. Watch now and discover when private messages are from God, as Zannetti and Fr. Giordano lay out the various conditions for prudence when listening to the Holy Spirit as we sort through some of the most extraordinary moments in history.

