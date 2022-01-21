Pro-abortion 'Catholics' who sacrilegiously vandalized Our Lady's Shrine in DC have attacked Almighty God
In a special solo episode, John-Henry reacts to the sacrilegious projection of pro-abortion slogans onto the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington DC Thursday night.
The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 21, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Pro-abortion 'Catholics' who sacrilegiously vandalized Our Lady's Shrine in DC have attacked Almighty God
-
Catholic activist Jesse Romero lays out the spiritual tools needed to fight the devil
-
A Catholic perspective on COVID 'mass formation psychosis' with Franciscan University professor
-
John-Henry Westen explains how Catholics should act when Pope Francis contradicts Church teaching
-
Here's the secret behind Novak Djokovic's resistance to COVID tyranny