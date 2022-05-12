WATCH
LifeSite is on the ground reporting at the Canadian March for Life
Pro-Abortion Radicals are 'Domestic Terrorists' Who Will be Prosecuted

Violent attacks against pro-life organizations and protests taking place at the homes of Supreme Court justices are likely just a preview of coordinated attacks anticipating the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Jim Hale spoke to attorney Paul Jonna about what has already happened and how pro-lifers should be responding.

