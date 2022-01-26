The Van Maren Show

Pro-family activist blames adults 'pretending to be nice' for pressuring traumatized kids to 'transition'

Chris Elston, an activist who opposes "gender transitioning," joined Jonathon on this week's episode of The Van Maren Show for a discussion on what makes children really believe they're the opposite sex.

The Van Maren ShowJanuary 26, 2022

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

